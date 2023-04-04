After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz had a .404 OBP and batted .296.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
  • In 61.9% of his games last year (86 of 139), Diaz had a base hit, and in 43 of those games (30.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 6.5% of his games in 2022 (nine of 139), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz drove in a run in 39 out of 139 games last year (28.1%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of them (9.4%).
  • He scored in 38.1% of his games last year (53 of 139), with more than one run on 16 occasions (11.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 71
.252 AVG .332
.381 OBP .423
.355 SLG .479
14 XBH 28
4 HR 5
21 RBI 36
24/41 K/BB 36/39
2 SB 1
Home Away
65 GP 74
35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%)
16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Kuhl makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went 3 1/3 innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP over his 27 games, putting together a 6-11 record.
