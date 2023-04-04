Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz had a .404 OBP and batted .296.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- In 61.9% of his games last year (86 of 139), Diaz had a base hit, and in 43 of those games (30.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 6.5% of his games in 2022 (nine of 139), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz drove in a run in 39 out of 139 games last year (28.1%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of them (9.4%).
- He scored in 38.1% of his games last year (53 of 139), with more than one run on 16 occasions (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|71
|.252
|AVG
|.332
|.381
|OBP
|.423
|.355
|SLG
|.479
|14
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|36
|24/41
|K/BB
|36/39
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|74
|35 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (68.9%)
|16 (24.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (36.5%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.2%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.8%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Kuhl makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went 3 1/3 innings.
- Last season he finished with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP over his 27 games, putting together a 6-11 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.