On Tuesday, Wander Franco (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)

  • Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 57 of 85 games last season (67.1%) Franco had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (24.7%) he picked up more than one.
  • In five of 85 games last year, he hit a long ball (5.9%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 25 of 85 games last season (29.4%), Franco drove in a run, and seven of those games (8.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • In 41.2% of his games last year (35 of 85), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (11.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
40 GP 43
.250 AVG .302
.289 OBP .369
.408 SLG .426
16 XBH 13
3 HR 3
17 RBI 16
19/10 K/BB 14/17
4 SB 4
Home Away
40 GP 45
25 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%)
10 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (24.4%)
17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (40.0%)
2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.7%)
12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Kuhl will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Last season he finished with a 6-11 record, a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP over his 27 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.