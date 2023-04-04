On Tuesday, Wander Franco (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)

Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

In 57 of 85 games last season (67.1%) Franco had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (24.7%) he picked up more than one.

In five of 85 games last year, he hit a long ball (5.9%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 25 of 85 games last season (29.4%), Franco drove in a run, and seven of those games (8.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

In 41.2% of his games last year (35 of 85), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (11.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 43 .250 AVG .302 .289 OBP .369 .408 SLG .426 16 XBH 13 3 HR 3 17 RBI 16 19/10 K/BB 14/17 4 SB 4 Home Away 40 GP 45 25 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (24.4%) 17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (40.0%) 2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.7%) 12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)