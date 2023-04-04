Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park. Chad Kuhl will start for Washington, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays ranked 25th in MLB play with 139 home runs last season. They averaged 0.9 per game.

Last year the Rays ranked 24th in MLB slugging .377.

Tampa Bay went 22-13 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Washington scored the 26th-most runs in the majors last season with just 603 (3.7 per game).

Last year the Rays ranked 20th in the majors with a .309 on-base percentage.

Tampa Bay struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.41 last year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays had a combined WHIP of just 1.147 as a pitching staff, which was the fourth-best in baseball last season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Josh Fleming takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.

The 26-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Tigers W 4-0 Home Shane McClanahan Eduardo Rodríguez 4/1/2023 Tigers W 12-2 Home Zach Eflin Spencer Turnbull 4/2/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Jeffrey Springs Joey Wentz 4/3/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Trevor Williams 4/4/2023 Nationals - Away Josh Fleming Chad Kuhl 4/5/2023 Nationals - Away Shane McClanahan Patrick Corbin 4/7/2023 Athletics - Home Zach Eflin Ken Waldichuk 4/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami 4/9/2023 Athletics - Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian 4/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Josh Fleming Nick Pivetta

