Rays vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (1-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays (4-0) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Nationals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on April 4.
The Rays will call on Josh Fleming against the Nationals and Chad Kuhl.
Rays vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Rays vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Rays 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- Last season, the Rays won 63 out of the 106 games, or 59.4%, in which they were favored.
- Tampa Bay had a record of 26-10, a 72.2% win rate, when it was favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks last season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Scoring 4.1 runs per game last season (666 total) ranked Tampa Bay 21st in the majors.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Tigers
|W 4-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 1
|Tigers
|W 12-2
|Zach Eflin vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 2
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Jeffrey Springs vs Joey Wentz
|April 3
|@ Nationals
|W 6-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Trevor Williams
|April 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Chad Kuhl
|April 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Patrick Corbin
|April 7
|Athletics
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 8
|Athletics
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 9
|Athletics
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs James Kaprielian
|April 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Nick Pivetta
