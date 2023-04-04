Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (1-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays (4-0) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Nationals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on April 4.

The Rays will call on Josh Fleming against the Nationals and Chad Kuhl.

Rays vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Rays vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Rays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

Last season, the Rays won 63 out of the 106 games, or 59.4%, in which they were favored.

Tampa Bay had a record of 26-10, a 72.2% win rate, when it was favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 63.6% chance to win.

Scoring 4.1 runs per game last season (666 total) ranked Tampa Bay 21st in the majors.

The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).

Rays Schedule