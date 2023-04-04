Randy Arozarena -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)

  • Arozarena had 154 total hits while slugging .445.
  • In 96 of 155 games last year (61.9%) Arozarena had at least one hit, and in 41 of those contests (26.5%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a home run in 19 games a year ago (out of 155 opportunities, 12.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arozarena drove in a run in 36.1% of his 155 games last year, with more than one RBI in 14.2% of those contests (22). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • In 38.7% of his games last year (60 of 155), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 11 (7.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 78
.264 AVG .261
.332 OBP .326
.442 SLG .448
30 XBH 34
9 HR 11
44 RBI 45
72/27 K/BB 84/21
15 SB 17
Home Away
75 GP 80
47 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (61.3%)
20 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (26.3%)
26 (34.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (42.5%)
9 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (12.5%)
25 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Kuhl takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • In 27 games last season he put together a 6-11 record and had a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP.
