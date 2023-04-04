Markelle Fultz and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be hitting the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 128-102 win over the Pistons, Fultz tallied 11 points, six assists and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Fultz's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.0 16.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.7 6.6 PRA 23.5 23.7 26.9 PR 17.5 18 20.3 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Fultz has taken 11.4 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 9.6% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Fultz's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.3 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 107 points per contest.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, conceding 41.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have given up 23 per game, best in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 11.3 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 30 10 6 6 0 0 0

