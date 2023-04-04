Manuel Margot -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

  • Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
  • Margot got a hit in 68.1% of his 91 games last year, with multiple hits in 26.4% of those contests.
  • He homered in four games a year ago (out of 91 opportunities, 4.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his trips to home plate.
  • Margot drove in a run in 34 of 91 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He came around to score in 29.7% of his games last year (27 of 91), with more than one run on eight occasions (8.8%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 43
.262 AVG .287
.317 OBP .337
.314 SLG .439
8 XBH 16
0 HR 4
19 RBI 28
36/12 K/BB 32/13
0 SB 7
Home Away
46 GP 45
30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%)
10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%)
12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%)
16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Kuhl starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP over his 27 games, compiling a 6-11 record.
