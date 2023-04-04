The Orlando Magic (34-44) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) after winning five straight home games.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Orlando has a 24-17 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.

The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.

The Magic average five more points per game (112) than the Cavaliers give up (107).

Orlando has put together a 30-26 record in games it scores more than 107 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic are better offensively, averaging 114.9 points per game, compared to 109.1 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 114.6 points per game at home, and 113.3 on the road.

In 2022-23 Orlando is giving up 1.3 more points per game at home (114.6) than on the road (113.3).

This season the Magic are collecting more assists at home (24.8 per game) than on the road (21.7).

Magic Injuries