Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - April 4
The Orlando Magic's (34-44) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Tuesday, April 4 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) at Amway Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
The Magic won their most recent outing 128-102 against the Pistons on Sunday. Jalen Suggs' team-high 18 points paced the Magic in the victory.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5
|4
|0.5
|Admiral Schofield
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|4
|1.6
|0.8
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: Out (Foot), Isaac Okoro: Out (Knee)
Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSOH
Magic Season Insights
- The Magic's 112 points per game are five more points than the 107 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 30-26 when it scores more than 107 points.
- While the Magic are scoring 112 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 114.9 a contest.
- Orlando knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.8% from deep (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.9%.
- The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.3 points per 100 possessions.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|222.5
