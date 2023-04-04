The Orlando Magic (34-44) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) after winning five straight home games. The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 223.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has played 42 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.

Orlando's matchups this season have a 225.9-point average over/under, 2.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Orlando has put together a 44-33-0 record against the spread.

The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Orlando has won 15 of its 41 games, or 36.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Magic Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 35 44.3% 112.3 224.3 107.0 220.9 220.1 Magic 42 53.8% 112.0 224.3 113.9 220.9 225.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-2 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Magic have gone over the total five times.

Orlando has performed better against the spread on the road (23-16-0) than at home (21-17-0) this year.

The Magic put up an average of 112.0 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 107.0 the Cavaliers allow.

Orlando is 36-19 against the spread and 30-26 overall when it scores more than 107.0 points.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 43-36 24-14 39-40 Magic 44-33 30-16 39-39

Magic vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Magic 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.0 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 27-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 36-19 31-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-26 107.0 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 34-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-10 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-13

