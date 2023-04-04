Magic vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (34-44) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) after winning five straight home games. The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|223.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has played 42 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.
- Orlando's matchups this season have a 225.9-point average over/under, 2.4 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Orlando has put together a 44-33-0 record against the spread.
- The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Orlando has won 15 of its 41 games, or 36.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|35
|44.3%
|112.3
|224.3
|107.0
|220.9
|220.1
|Magic
|42
|53.8%
|112.0
|224.3
|113.9
|220.9
|225.4
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-2 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Magic have gone over the total five times.
- Orlando has performed better against the spread on the road (23-16-0) than at home (21-17-0) this year.
- The Magic put up an average of 112.0 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 107.0 the Cavaliers allow.
- Orlando is 36-19 against the spread and 30-26 overall when it scores more than 107.0 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|43-36
|24-14
|39-40
|Magic
|44-33
|30-16
|39-39
Magic vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Magic
|112.3
|112.0
|25
|26
|27-16
|36-19
|31-12
|30-26
|107.0
|113.9
|1
|16
|34-14
|28-10
|40-8
|26-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.