Kevin Love's Miami Heat face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 129-122 win over the Mavericks (his previous game) Love posted 18 points.

We're going to look at Love's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.3 8 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 4.5 Assists -- 1.9 2 PRA -- 16.7 14.5 PR 12.5 14.8 12.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Love's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Pistons

Love's Heat average 99.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 118.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pistons have given up 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 12 made 3-pointers per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Kevin Love vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 24 12 8 2 2 0 0 11/4/2022 23 21 8 10 4 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Love or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.