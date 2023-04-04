The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Lowe reached base via a hit in 31 of 52 games last season (59.6%), including multiple hits in 17.3% of those games (nine of them).
  • Registering a plate appearance in 52 games a season ago, he hit only two long balls.
  • In 10 of 52 games last year (19.2%), Lowe picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 38.5% of his games last season (20 of 52), with more than one run on four occasions (7.7%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
29 GP 22
.212 AVG .234
.299 OBP .272
.327 SLG .364
9 XBH 7
1 HR 1
9 RBI 4
44/13 K/BB 22/3
2 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 22
17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Kuhl will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw 3 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • In 27 games last season he finished with a 6-11 record and had a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP.
