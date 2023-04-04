On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)

Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Paredes picked up at least one hit 49 times last year in 113 games played (43.4%), including multiple hits on 17 occasions (15.0%).

He hit a long ball in 16 of 113 games in 2022 (14.2%), including 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes drove in a run in 27 of 113 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

In 38 of 113 games last year (33.6%) he touched home plate, and in seven of those games (6.2%) he scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 58 .210 AVG .202 .320 OBP .292 .510 SLG .378 21 XBH 15 11 HR 9 23 RBI 22 29/20 K/BB 38/24 0 SB 0 Home Away 52 GP 61 20 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (47.5%) 7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%) 18 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (13.1%) 14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (21.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)