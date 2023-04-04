On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)

  • Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Paredes picked up at least one hit 49 times last year in 113 games played (43.4%), including multiple hits on 17 occasions (15.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 16 of 113 games in 2022 (14.2%), including 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Paredes drove in a run in 27 of 113 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • In 38 of 113 games last year (33.6%) he touched home plate, and in seven of those games (6.2%) he scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 58
.210 AVG .202
.320 OBP .292
.510 SLG .378
21 XBH 15
11 HR 9
23 RBI 22
29/20 K/BB 38/24
0 SB 0
Home Away
52 GP 61
20 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (47.5%)
7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%)
18 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (13.1%)
14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (21.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Kuhl starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • In 27 games last season he finished with a 6-11 record and had a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP.
