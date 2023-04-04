The Detroit Pistons (16-62) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-37) on April 4, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on BSDET and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Miami has a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 20th.

The 109 points per game the Heat average are 9.7 fewer points than the Pistons give up (118.7).

When Miami totals more than 118.7 points, it is 11-3.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have played better in home games this year, averaging 111.2 points per game, compared to 106.7 per game away from home.

Defensively Miami has played worse in home games this year, giving up 110.3 points per game, compared to 109.6 away from home.

The Heat are making 11.8 treys per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 3.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.7 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

Heat Injuries