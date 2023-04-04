Bam Adebayo Injury Status - Heat vs. Pistons Injury Report April 4
The Miami Heat (41-37) will be monitoring three players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo, heading into a Tuesday, April 4 matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-62) at Little Caesars Arena, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Heat earned a 129-122 win over the Mavericks. Jimmy Butler's team-high 35 points paced the Heat in the victory.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|Questionable
|Hip
|20.7
|9.3
|3.3
|Kyle Lowry
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.4
|4.2
|5.1
|Nikola Jovic
|PF
|Out
|Back
|5.5
|2.1
|0.7
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Marvin Bagley III: Out (Concussion Protocol), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin)
Heat vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSUN
Heat Season Insights
- The 109.0 points per game the Heat put up are 9.7 fewer points than the Pistons allow (118.7).
- Miami has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 118.7 points.
- The Heat's offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 112.2 points per contest compared to the 109.0 they've averaged this season.
- Miami connects on 11.7 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (13.2).
- The Heat put up 109.9 points per 100 possessions (25th in the league), while giving up 110.7 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).
Heat vs. Pistons Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-13.5
|218
