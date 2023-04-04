The Miami Heat (41-37) will be monitoring three players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo, heading into a Tuesday, April 4 matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-62) at Little Caesars Arena, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Heat earned a 129-122 win over the Mavericks. Jimmy Butler's team-high 35 points paced the Heat in the victory.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hip 20.7 9.3 3.3 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.4 4.2 5.1 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Marvin Bagley III: Out (Concussion Protocol), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin)

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSUN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Heat Season Insights

The 109.0 points per game the Heat put up are 9.7 fewer points than the Pistons allow (118.7).

Miami has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 118.7 points.

The Heat's offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 112.2 points per contest compared to the 109.0 they've averaged this season.

Miami connects on 11.7 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (13.2).

The Heat put up 109.9 points per 100 possessions (25th in the league), while giving up 110.7 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -13.5 218

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.