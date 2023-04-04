The Detroit Pistons (16-62) will try to break a nine-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-37) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN. The point total for the matchup is set at 220.5.

Heat vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -12.5 220.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have gone over 220.5 combined points in 34 of 78 games this season.
  • Miami has an average point total of 218.9 in its contests this year, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Heat's ATS record is 28-50-0 this season.
  • Miami has won 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Miami has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -750.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 34 43.6% 109 219.6 109.9 228.6 219.7
Pistons 49 62.8% 110.6 219.6 118.7 228.6 227.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over six times.
  • At home, Miami has a worse record against the spread (13-27-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-23-0).
  • The Heat average 9.7 fewer points per game (109) than the Pistons give up (118.7).
  • When Miami puts up more than 118.7 points, it is 9-5 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Heat and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 28-50 0-2 37-41
Pistons 35-43 3-9 39-39

Heat vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Pistons
109
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
9-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-16
11-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-27
109.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
21-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-1
28-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-7

