The Detroit Pistons (16-62) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a nine-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-37) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN

BSDET and BSSUN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 116 - Pistons 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 13.5)

Pistons (+ 13.5) Pick OU: Over (218)



The Pistons have a 34-43-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 28-46-4 mark of the Heat.

Miami's games have gone over the total 46.2% of the time this season (36 out of 78), less often than Detroit's games have (39 out of 78).

The Heat have a .618 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-21) this season, better than the .189 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (14-60).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is scoring just 109 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.9 points per game.

The Heat are dishing out 23.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat, who rank 18th in the league with 11.7 made threes per game, are shooting just 34.1% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

Of the shots taken by Miami in 2022-23, 59.6% of them have been two-pointers (69.8% of the team's made baskets) and 40.4% have been three-pointers (30.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.