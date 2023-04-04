After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)

  • Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
  • Ramirez got a hit 81 times last year in 122 games (66.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.9%).
  • He hit a home run in 4.9% of his games last season (122 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Ramirez drove in a run in 43 games last year out 122 (35.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored in 40 of 122 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 57
.333 AVG .270
.383 OBP .308
.453 SLG .360
17 XBH 13
3 HR 3
28 RBI 31
36/12 K/BB 36/8
2 SB 1
Home Away
63 GP 59
42 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (66.1%)
18 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (27.1%)
23 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.8%)
3 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
20 (31.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (39.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Kuhl starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 30-year-old righty, started and went 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • In 27 games last season he finished with a 6-11 record and had a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP.
