After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Chad Kuhl) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)

Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

Ramirez got a hit 81 times last year in 122 games (66.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.9%).

He hit a home run in 4.9% of his games last season (122 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to home plate.

Ramirez drove in a run in 43 games last year out 122 (35.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 40 of 122 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 57 .333 AVG .270 .383 OBP .308 .453 SLG .360 17 XBH 13 3 HR 3 28 RBI 31 36/12 K/BB 36/8 2 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 59 42 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (66.1%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (27.1%) 23 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.8%) 3 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 20 (31.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (39.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)