Gary Harris and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 128-102 win against the Pistons, Harris put up eight points.

Below we will break down Harris' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.4 7.6 Rebounds -- 2.0 1.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 11.6 10.2 PR -- 10.4 9.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.2



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Gary Harris has made 2.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 4.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

The Magic rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, giving up 107 points per game.

The Cavaliers give up 41.1 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

Giving up 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Gary Harris vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2021 32 11 2 1 1 0 4

