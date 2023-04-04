Francisco Mejia -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Stadium: Nationals Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

In 48.9% of his games last season (46 of 94), Mejia had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one hit.

In five of 94 games last year, he homered (5.3%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Mejia drove in a run in 20.2% of his games last year (19 of 94), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (8.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored in 28 of 94 games last year (29.8%), including four multi-run games (4.3%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .288 AVG .204 .291 OBP .242 .424 SLG .344 14 XBH 14 2 HR 4 16 RBI 15 26/1 K/BB 39/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 50 26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%) 11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%) 2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

