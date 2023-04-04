Francisco Mejia -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

  • Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • In 48.9% of his games last season (46 of 94), Mejia had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • In five of 94 games last year, he homered (5.3%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Mejia drove in a run in 20.2% of his games last year (19 of 94), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (8.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored in 28 of 94 games last year (29.8%), including four multi-run games (4.3%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

41 GP 45
.288 AVG .204
.291 OBP .242
.424 SLG .344
14 XBH 14
2 HR 4
16 RBI 15
26/1 K/BB 39/6
0 SB 0
44 GP 50
26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%)
11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Kuhl will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went 3 1/3 innings.
  • In 27 games last season he put together a 6-11 record and had a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP.
