Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Francisco Mejia -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)
- Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- In 48.9% of his games last season (46 of 94), Mejia had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
- In five of 94 games last year, he homered (5.3%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Mejia drove in a run in 20.2% of his games last year (19 of 94), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (8.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored in 28 of 94 games last year (29.8%), including four multi-run games (4.3%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.288
|AVG
|.204
|.291
|OBP
|.242
|.424
|SLG
|.344
|14
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|15
|26/1
|K/BB
|39/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|26 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (40.0%)
|11 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (18.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.0%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (14.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Kuhl will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went 3 1/3 innings.
- In 27 games last season he put together a 6-11 record and had a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP.
