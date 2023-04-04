Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Lowe -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2022 (seven of 65), including 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe drove in a run in 16 games last season out of 65 (24.6%), including multiple RBIs in 10.8% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He scored in 23 of 65 games last year (35.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.7% of his games (five times).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.263
|AVG
|.182
|.320
|OBP
|.298
|.465
|SLG
|.306
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (47.1%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (14.7%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (8.8%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (23.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Kuhl gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP, compiling a 6-11 record.
