Brandon Lowe -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).
  • He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2022 (seven of 65), including 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe drove in a run in 16 games last season out of 65 (24.6%), including multiple RBIs in 10.8% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He scored in 23 of 65 games last year (35.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.7% of his games (five times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.263 AVG .182
.320 OBP .298
.465 SLG .306
13 XBH 7
4 HR 4
11 RBI 14
26/10 K/BB 35/17
1 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 34
18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%)
10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%)
13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%)
8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Kuhl gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.555 WHIP, compiling a 6-11 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.