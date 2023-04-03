After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Tigers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)

  • Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 57 of 85 games last season (67.1%) Franco had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (24.7%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in five games a year ago (out of 85 opportunities, 5.9%), going deep in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 29.4% of his 85 games a year ago, Franco drove in a run (25 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He came around to score 35 times in 85 games (41.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (11.8%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

40 GP 43
.250 AVG .302
.289 OBP .369
.408 SLG .426
16 XBH 13
3 HR 3
17 RBI 16
19/10 K/BB 14/17
4 SB 4
40 GP 45
25 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%)
10 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (24.4%)
17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (40.0%)
2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.7%)
12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Williams gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty threw in relief and went six innings against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he put together a 3-5 record, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP over his 30 games.
