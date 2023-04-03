After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Tigers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)

Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

In 57 of 85 games last season (67.1%) Franco had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (24.7%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 85 opportunities, 5.9%), going deep in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.4% of his 85 games a year ago, Franco drove in a run (25 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He came around to score 35 times in 85 games (41.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (11.8%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 43 .250 AVG .302 .289 OBP .369 .408 SLG .426 16 XBH 13 3 HR 3 17 RBI 16 19/10 K/BB 14/17 4 SB 4 Home Away 40 GP 45 25 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%) 10 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (24.4%) 17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (40.0%) 2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.7%) 12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.9%)

