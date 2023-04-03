Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (3-0) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest versus Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (1-2) at Nationals Park on Monday, April 3. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +145. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rays vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Wander Franco get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rays vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays won 63, or 59.4%, of the 106 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Rays won 26 of their 36 games, or 72.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays hit 68 home runs on the road last season (0.8 per game).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .368 on the road.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Nationals won 30 of 86 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 in home contests.

Rays vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Francisco Mejía 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rays, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL East +300 - 3rd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.