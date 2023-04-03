Monday's contest between the Washington Nationals (1-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays (3-0) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Nationals coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 3.

The Rays will call on Drew Rasmussen versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams.

Rays vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Rays vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Rays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays were favorites in 106 games last season and won 63 (59.4%) of those contests.

Last season, Tampa Bay won 26 of its 36 games, or 72.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Scoring 4.1 runs per game last season (666 total) ranked Tampa Bay 21st in the majors.

The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).

Rays Schedule