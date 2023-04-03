After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)

  • Arozarena collected 154 hits and slugged .445.
  • In 61.9% of his 155 games last season, Arozarena had a hit. He also had 41 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 19 games a year ago (out of 155 opportunities, 12.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 36.1% of his games a season ago (56 of 155), Arozarena plated a run. In 22 of those games (14.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in seven contests.
  • He came around to score 60 times in 155 games (38.7%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 78
.264 AVG .261
.332 OBP .326
.442 SLG .448
30 XBH 34
9 HR 11
44 RBI 45
72/27 K/BB 84/21
15 SB 17
75 GP 80
47 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (61.3%)
20 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (26.3%)
26 (34.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (42.5%)
9 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (12.5%)
25 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Williams gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw six innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
  • In his 30 appearances last season he put together a 3-5 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.227 WHIP.
