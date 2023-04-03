Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)
- Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- In 68.1% of his 91 games last season, Margot got a hit. He also had 24 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in four games a year ago (out of 91 opportunities, 4.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37.4% of his games a season ago (34 of 91), Margot picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- In 29.7% of his 91 games last season, he scored (27 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.8%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.262
|AVG
|.287
|.317
|OBP
|.337
|.314
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|28
|36/12
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|30 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (31.1%)
|12 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.9%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (40.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Williams makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw six innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
- Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP, putting together a 3-5 record.
