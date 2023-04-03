Luke Raley -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate (2022)

Raley hit .197 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Raley picked up a base hit in nine out of 22 games last season (40.9%), with at least two hits in three of those games (13.6%).

Logging a trip to the plate in 22 games last season, he hit just one round-tripper.

Raley drove in a run in four of 22 games last year.

He crossed home in six of 22 games a year ago (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 11 .111 AVG .265 .226 OBP .366 .111 SLG .412 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 12/2 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 11 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)