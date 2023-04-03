Luke Raley -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate (2022)

  • Raley hit .197 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • Raley picked up a base hit in nine out of 22 games last season (40.9%), with at least two hits in three of those games (13.6%).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 22 games last season, he hit just one round-tripper.
  • Raley drove in a run in four of 22 games last year.
  • He crossed home in six of 22 games a year ago (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 11
.111 AVG .265
.226 OBP .366
.111 SLG .412
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
12/2 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 11
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Williams will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
  • In his 30 appearances last season he put together a 3-5 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.227 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.