Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luke Raley At The Plate (2022)
- Raley hit .197 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Raley picked up a base hit in nine out of 22 games last season (40.9%), with at least two hits in three of those games (13.6%).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 22 games last season, he hit just one round-tripper.
- Raley drove in a run in four of 22 games last year.
- He crossed home in six of 22 games a year ago (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.111
|AVG
|.265
|.226
|OBP
|.366
|.111
|SLG
|.412
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Williams will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
- In his 30 appearances last season he put together a 3-5 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.227 WHIP.
