The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-2 with a double last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

In 59.6% of his 52 games last season, Lowe had a hit. He also had nine multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in two of 52 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.

Lowe picked up an RBI in 10 of 52 games last season (19.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He came around to score 20 times in 52 games (38.5%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (7.7%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 22 .212 AVG .234 .299 OBP .272 .327 SLG .364 9 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 4 44/13 K/BB 22/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 22 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)