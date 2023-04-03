Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-2 with a double last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- In 59.6% of his 52 games last season, Lowe had a hit. He also had nine multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in two of 52 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe picked up an RBI in 10 of 52 games last season (19.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He came around to score 20 times in 52 games (38.5%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (7.7%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.212
|AVG
|.234
|.299
|OBP
|.272
|.327
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|4
|44/13
|K/BB
|22/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|1 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Williams makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw six innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
- In his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP, putting together a 3-5 record.
