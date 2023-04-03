The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-2 with a double last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 59.6% of his 52 games last season, Lowe had a hit. He also had nine multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in two of 52 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Lowe picked up an RBI in 10 of 52 games last season (19.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He came around to score 20 times in 52 games (38.5%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (7.7%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
29 GP 22
.212 AVG .234
.299 OBP .272
.327 SLG .364
9 XBH 7
1 HR 1
9 RBI 4
44/13 K/BB 22/3
2 SB 1
30 GP 22
17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Williams makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw six innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
  • In his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP, putting together a 3-5 record.
