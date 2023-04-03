On Monday, Jose Siri (coming off going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)

  • Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 47 of 106 games last season (44.3%) Siri got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (13.2%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 106), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18.9% of his games a year ago (20 of 106), Siri drove home a run. In four of those games (3.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He crossed the plate in 40 of 106 games last year (37.7%), including scoring more than once in 11.3% of his games (12 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 49
.206 AVG .217
.279 OBP .259
.278 SLG .383
5 XBH 17
2 HR 5
5 RBI 19
42/11 K/BB 66/9
11 SB 3
Home Away
47 GP 59
19 (40.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (47.5%)
5 (10.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
18 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (37.3%)
2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.2%)
5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Williams starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went six innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 3-5 record, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP over his 30 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.