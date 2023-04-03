The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)

  • Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
  • Ramirez reached base via a hit in 81 of 122 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 27.9% of those games (34 of them).
  • He homered in 4.9% of his games last season (122 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez picked up an RBI in 43 of 122 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 32.8% of his games last year (40 of 122), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.1%) he scored more than once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 57
.333 AVG .270
.383 OBP .308
.453 SLG .360
17 XBH 13
3 HR 3
28 RBI 31
36/12 K/BB 36/8
2 SB 1
Home Away
63 GP 59
42 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (66.1%)
18 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (27.1%)
23 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.8%)
3 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
20 (31.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (39.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Williams will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went six innings.
  • Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 3-5 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.227 WHIP.
