Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)
- Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Ramirez reached base via a hit in 81 of 122 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 27.9% of those games (34 of them).
- He homered in 4.9% of his games last season (122 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez picked up an RBI in 43 of 122 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 32.8% of his games last year (40 of 122), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.1%) he scored more than once.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.333
|AVG
|.270
|.383
|OBP
|.308
|.453
|SLG
|.360
|17
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|31
|36/12
|K/BB
|36/8
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|42 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (66.1%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (27.1%)
|23 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.8%)
|3 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|20 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (39.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Williams will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went six innings.
- Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 3-5 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.227 WHIP.
