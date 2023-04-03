Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)
- Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Mejia got a hit in 46 of 94 games last season, with multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- Including the 94 games he played in last season, he homered in five of them (5.3%), going deep in 2% of his trips to home plate.
- Mejia drove in a run in 20.2% of his 94 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of them (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He came around to score 28 times in 94 games (29.8%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (4.3%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.288
|AVG
|.204
|.291
|OBP
|.242
|.424
|SLG
|.344
|14
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|15
|26/1
|K/BB
|39/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|26 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (40.0%)
|11 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (18.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.0%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (14.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Williams takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
- In his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP, compiling a 3-5 record.
