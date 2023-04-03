After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Mejia got a hit in 46 of 94 games last season, with multiple hits in 20 of those games.

Including the 94 games he played in last season, he homered in five of them (5.3%), going deep in 2% of his trips to home plate.

Mejia drove in a run in 20.2% of his 94 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of them (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He came around to score 28 times in 94 games (29.8%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (4.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .288 AVG .204 .291 OBP .242 .424 SLG .344 14 XBH 14 2 HR 4 16 RBI 15 26/1 K/BB 39/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 50 26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%) 11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%) 2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)