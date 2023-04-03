After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

  • Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Mejia got a hit in 46 of 94 games last season, with multiple hits in 20 of those games.
  • Including the 94 games he played in last season, he homered in five of them (5.3%), going deep in 2% of his trips to home plate.
  • Mejia drove in a run in 20.2% of his 94 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of them (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He came around to score 28 times in 94 games (29.8%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (4.3%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.288 AVG .204
.291 OBP .242
.424 SLG .344
14 XBH 14
2 HR 4
16 RBI 15
26/1 K/BB 39/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
44 GP 50
26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%)
11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in the league.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Williams takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
  • In his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP, compiling a 3-5 record.
