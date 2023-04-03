Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Nationals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Tigers.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Lowe had a hit in 34 of 65 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He took the pitcher deep in 10.8% of his games last season (65 in all), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe picked up an RBI in 16 out of 65 games last season (24.6%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.8%).
- He came around to score 23 times in 65 games (35.4%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (7.7%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.263
|AVG
|.182
|.320
|OBP
|.298
|.465
|SLG
|.306
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (47.1%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (14.7%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (8.8%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (23.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Williams will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went six innings.
- Last season he finished with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP over his 30 games, putting together a 3-5 record.
