Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Tigers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Lowe had a hit in 34 of 65 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 10.8% of his games last season (65 in all), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe picked up an RBI in 16 out of 65 games last season (24.6%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.8%).
  • He came around to score 23 times in 65 games (35.4%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (7.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%)
10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%)
13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%)
8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Williams will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went six innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.227 WHIP over his 30 games, putting together a 3-5 record.
