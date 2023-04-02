After going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) against the Tigers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wander Franco At The Plate (2022)

  • Franco hit .277 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Franco got a base hit in 57 out of 85 games last year (67.1%), with at least two hits in 21 of those contests (24.7%).
  • He went yard in 5.9% of his games last year (five of 85), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.4% of his 85 games a year ago, Franco drove in a run (25 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 41.2% of his games last year (35 of 85), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (11.8%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
40 GP 43
.250 AVG .302
.289 OBP .369
.408 SLG .426
16 XBH 13
3 HR 3
17 RBI 16
19/10 K/BB 14/17
4 SB 4
Home Away
40 GP 45
25 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%)
10 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (24.4%)
17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (40.0%)
2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.7%)
12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Wentz will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In seven games last season he finished with a 2-2 record and had a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.