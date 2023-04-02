Yandy Diaz will lead the way for the Tampa Bay Rays (2-0) on Sunday, April 2, when they match up with the Detroit Tigers (0-2) in an early-season game at Tropicana Field at 1:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+180). A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rays vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays were favorites in 106 games last season and won 63 (59.4%) of those contests.

Last season, the Rays won five of their eight games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays hit 71 home runs at home last season (0.9 per game).

Tampa Bay had a .387 slugging percentage and averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Tigers won in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Tigers won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.

Detroit averaged 0.7 homers per game when playing away from home last season (59 total in road contests).

The Tigers slugged .348 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Rays vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 3rd Win AL East +300 - 3rd

