How to Watch the Rays vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Wentz will aim to shut down Randy Arozarena and company when the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays ranked 25th in MLB action with 139 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Rays ranked 24th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage.
- Tampa Bay went 22-13 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Detroit was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 556 total runs (3.4 per game) last season.
- Last year the Rays' .309 on-base percentage was 20th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay had an 8.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 12th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.41 last year, fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rays had a combined WHIP of just 1.147 as a pitching staff, which was the fourth-best in baseball last season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jeffrey Springs will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old left-hander started the game and went three innings against the Boston Red Sox.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-0
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/1/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Joey Wentz
|4/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Trevor Williams
|4/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|-
|4/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Patrick Corbin
|4/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Ken Waldichuk
|4/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Shintaro Fujinami
