Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (2-0) and the Detroit Tigers (0-2) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-1 and heavily favors the Rays to take home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on April 2.

The Rays will give the nod to Jeffrey Springs versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz.

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 8, Tigers 1.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

Last season, the Rays were favored 106 times and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

Last season, Tampa Bay won five of its eight games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Scoring 4.1 runs per game last season (666 total) ranked Tampa Bay 21st in the majors.

The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule