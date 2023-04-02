After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)

Arozarena notched 154 hits and slugged .445.

Arozarena picked up a base hit in 96 out of 155 games last year (61.9%), with at least two hits in 41 of them (26.5%).

He homered in 19 of 155 games in 2022 (12.3%), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena drove in a run in 56 of 155 games last year (36.1%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (14.2%).

In 60 of 155 games last season (38.7%) he scored, and in 11 of those games (7.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 78 .264 AVG .261 .332 OBP .326 .442 SLG .448 30 XBH 34 9 HR 11 44 RBI 45 72/27 K/BB 84/21 15 SB 17 Home Away 75 GP 80 47 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (61.3%) 20 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (26.3%) 26 (34.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (42.5%) 9 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (12.5%) 25 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.8%)

