Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate (2022)
- Arozarena notched 154 hits and slugged .445.
- Arozarena picked up a base hit in 96 out of 155 games last year (61.9%), with at least two hits in 41 of them (26.5%).
- He homered in 19 of 155 games in 2022 (12.3%), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena drove in a run in 56 of 155 games last year (36.1%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (14.2%).
- In 60 of 155 games last season (38.7%) he scored, and in 11 of those games (7.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|78
|.264
|AVG
|.261
|.332
|OBP
|.326
|.442
|SLG
|.448
|30
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|11
|44
|RBI
|45
|72/27
|K/BB
|84/21
|15
|SB
|17
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|80
|47 (62.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (61.3%)
|20 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (26.3%)
|26 (34.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|34 (42.5%)
|9 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (12.5%)
|25 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (38.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Wentz will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 2-2 record, a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP over his seven games.
