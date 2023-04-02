Paolo Banchero and Killian Hayes are two players to watch when the Orlando Magic (33-44) and the Detroit Pistons (16-61) play at Amway Center on Sunday. Gametime is slated for 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Magic's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Magic topped the Wizards on Friday, 116-109. Banchero scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed six assists and 12 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 30 12 6 0 3 1 Markelle Fultz 25 6 4 0 2 2 Franz Wagner 20 5 1 0 1 2

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero averages 20 points and 6.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.7 assists, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 29.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Franz Wagner puts up 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Markelle Fultz leads his team in assists per contest (5.7), and also averages 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 52.8% from the field and 34.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cole Anthony is putting up 12.9 points, 3.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 19.9 8.3 4.8 0.6 0.8 1.2 Markelle Fultz 16.3 4.3 6.8 1.7 0.8 0.4 Franz Wagner 18.5 5.7 4.5 1.1 0.4 1.4 Wendell Carter Jr. 17.5 8.6 1.9 0.7 0.7 1.9 Cole Anthony 16.3 6 3.3 0.6 0.5 1.7

