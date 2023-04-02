Magic vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - April 2
Check out the injury report for the Orlando Magic (33-44), which currently has two players listed, as the Magic prepare for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-61) at Amway Center on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Magic earned a 116-109 victory against the Wizards. In the victory, Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 30 points.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5
|4
|0.5
|Kevon Harris
|SG
|Out
|Elbow
|3.3
|1.9
|0.4
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin)
Magic vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFLX and BSDETX
Magic Season Insights
- The 111.8 points per game the Magic put up are 6.8 fewer points than the Pistons allow (118.6).
- When Orlando scores more than 118.6 points, it is 12-7.
- The Magic's offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 114.7 points per contest compared to the 111.8 they've averaged this year.
- Orlando makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.3 fewer than its opponents (12.9). It is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35%.
- The Magic average 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in the league), and allow 111.4 points per 100 possessions (12th in the NBA).
Magic vs. Pistons Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-11
|225
