The Detroit Pistons (16-61) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a 12-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (33-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFLX and BSDETX. The point total is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

BSFLX and BSDETX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -9.5 225.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

In 37 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have gone over 225.5 total points.

Orlando has an average point total of 225.9 in its games this year, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Magic have a 43-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has won nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -400.

The implied probability of a win from the Magic, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Magic vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 37 48.1% 111.8 222.5 114.1 232.7 225.4 Pistons 43 55.8% 110.7 222.5 118.6 232.7 227.7

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic are 7-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

Five of Magic's last 10 outings have hit the over.

At home, Orlando has a worse record against the spread (20-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-16-0).

The Magic put up 6.8 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Pistons allow (118.6).

Orlando has a 14-4 record against the spread and a 12-7 record overall when putting up more than 118.6 points.

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Magic and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 43-33 0-0 38-39 Pistons 35-42 13-16 38-39

Magic vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Pistons 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 14-4 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-7 12-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-15 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 25-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-3 23-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-11

