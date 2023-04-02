After going 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)

  • Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • Siri picked up a base hit in 47 of 106 games last season (44.3%), with multiple hits in 14 of those contests (13.2%).
  • In eight of 106 games last year, he went yard (7.5%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Siri picked up an RBI in 20 games last season out of 106 (18.9%), including multiple RBIs in 3.8% of those games (four times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He scored in 40 of 106 games last year (37.7%), including scoring more than once in 11.3% of his games (12 times).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 49
.206 AVG .217
.279 OBP .259
.278 SLG .383
5 XBH 17
2 HR 5
5 RBI 19
42/11 K/BB 66/9
11 SB 3
Home Away
47 GP 59
19 (40.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (47.5%)
5 (10.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
18 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (37.3%)
2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.2%)
5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Wentz will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 25-year-old southpaw, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Over his seven appearances last season he finished with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP, putting together a 2-2 record.
