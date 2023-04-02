Jalen Suggs and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be facing the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 116-109 win versus the Wizards, Suggs tallied eight points.

With prop bets available for Suggs, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 10.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.1 PRA -- 15.5 16.2 PR 12.5 12.5 14.1 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.2



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Pistons

Suggs is responsible for taking 6.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 6.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' Magic average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are 27th in the NBA, conceding 118.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Pistons are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 45 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have given up 25.6 per contest, 14th in the league.

The Pistons concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 21 2 3 1 0 1 0 10/19/2022 25 21 1 3 4 0 2

