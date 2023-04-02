On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)

  • Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Paredes had a base hit in 49 out of 113 games last season (43.4%), with more than one hit in 17 of those games (15.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 16 games a year ago (out of 113 opportunities, 14.2%), going deep in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Paredes picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games last season (27 of 113), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 33.6% of his 113 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.2% of those games (seven).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 58
.210 AVG .202
.320 OBP .292
.510 SLG .378
21 XBH 15
11 HR 9
23 RBI 22
29/20 K/BB 38/24
0 SB 0
52 GP 61
20 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (47.5%)
7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%)
18 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (13.1%)
14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (21.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Wentz will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old lefty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 2-2 record, a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP over his seven games.
