Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate (2022)
- Paredes hit .205 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Paredes had a base hit in 49 out of 113 games last season (43.4%), with more than one hit in 17 of those games (15.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 16 games a year ago (out of 113 opportunities, 14.2%), going deep in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Paredes picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games last season (27 of 113), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored a run in 33.6% of his 113 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.2% of those games (seven).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|58
|.210
|AVG
|.202
|.320
|OBP
|.292
|.510
|SLG
|.378
|21
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|29/20
|K/BB
|38/24
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|61
|20 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (47.5%)
|7 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.4%)
|18 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (13.1%)
|14 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (21.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wentz will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old lefty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- Last season he finished with a 2-2 record, a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP over his seven games.
