Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 2 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)
- Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- In 66.4% of his games last season (81 of 122), Ramirez got a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a home run in 4.9% of his games last season (122 in all), going deep in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43 of 122 games last season (35.2%), Ramirez drove in a run, and 12 of those games (9.8%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- In 32.8% of his games last season (40 of 122), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.1%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.333
|AVG
|.270
|.383
|OBP
|.308
|.453
|SLG
|.360
|17
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|31
|36/12
|K/BB
|36/8
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|42 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (66.1%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (27.1%)
|23 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.8%)
|3 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|20 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (39.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wentz will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old left-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins.
- In seven games last season he put together a 2-2 record and had a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.