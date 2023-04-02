Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic take on the Detroit Pistons at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 116-109 win over the Wizards (his last action) Wagner put up 20 points.

In this piece we'll break down Wagner's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.8 18.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.7 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.5 PRA 28.5 26.5 28.7 PR 24.5 22.9 24.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Franz Wagner has made 6.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 16.7% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 27th in the NBA, conceding 118.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Pistons have allowed 45 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are seventh in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per contest.

Franz Wagner vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 31 21 5 1 2 0 0 12/28/2022 29 19 6 3 1 0 1 10/19/2022 34 20 4 5 2 0 0

