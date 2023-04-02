On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)

  • Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 57.3% of his games last season (59 of 103), Bethancourt had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games last year (11 of 103), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bethancourt picked up an RBI in 24 out of 103 games last season (23.3%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (8.7%).
  • He scored a run in 32 of 103 games last year (31.1%), including seven multi-run games (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 48
.215 AVG .288
.257 OBP .309
.411 SLG .406
15 XBH 13
8 HR 3
19 RBI 15
39/7 K/BB 41/5
3 SB 2
Home Away
52 GP 51
26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (64.7%)
7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%)
19 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (25.5%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Wentz gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 25-year-old southpaw started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP over his seven games, putting together a 2-2 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.