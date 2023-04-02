After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).
  • Including the 65 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in seven of them (10.8%), taking the pitcher deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe drove in a run in 16 of 65 games last season (24.6%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.8%).
  • In 35.4% of his 65 games last season, he scored (23 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.263 AVG .182
.320 OBP .298
.465 SLG .306
13 XBH 7
4 HR 4
11 RBI 14
26/10 K/BB 35/17
1 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 34
18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%)
10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%)
13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%)
8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Wentz makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In his seven appearances last season he put together a 2-2 record, had a 3.03 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
