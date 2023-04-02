After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Lowe reached base via a hit in 34 of 65 games last season (52.3%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (15 of them).

Including the 65 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in seven of them (10.8%), taking the pitcher deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe drove in a run in 16 of 65 games last season (24.6%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.8%).

In 35.4% of his 65 games last season, he scored (23 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .263 AVG .182 .320 OBP .298 .465 SLG .306 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 11 RBI 14 26/10 K/BB 35/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 34 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (47.1%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (8.8%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (23.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)