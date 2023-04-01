Yandy Diaz -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz had an on-base percentage of .404 while batting .296.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 15th, his on-base percentage ranked sixth, and he was 69th in the league in slugging.

Diaz picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 139 games played (61.9%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (30.9%).

Including the 139 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in nine of them (6.5%), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz drove in a run in 39 games last season out 139 (28.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored in 53 of 139 games last year (38.1%), including 16 multi-run games (11.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 71 .252 AVG .332 .381 OBP .423 .355 SLG .479 14 XBH 28 4 HR 5 21 RBI 36 24/41 K/BB 36/39 2 SB 1 Home Away 65 GP 74 35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%) 16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)