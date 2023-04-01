Tyler Herro's Miami Heat hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 101-92 loss versus the Knicks, Herro totaled 16 points.

With prop bets available for Herro, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.4 20.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.2 3.5 PRA 29.5 30.1 29.1 PR 25.5 25.9 25.6 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Tyler Herro's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Mavericks

Herro is responsible for attempting 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.8 per game.

Herro is averaging 8.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Herro's Heat average 99.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks give up 113.3 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks give up 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Giving up 24.7 assists per game, the Mavericks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

The Mavericks are the best squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyler Herro vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 30 16 5 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Herro or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.