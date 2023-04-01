Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Taylor Walls At The Plate (2022)
- Walls hit .172 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 52 walks.
- Walls picked up a hit in 41.0% of his games last season (59 of 144), with multiple hits in 12 of them (8.3%).
- He hit a long ball in eight of 144 games in 2022 (5.6%), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 of 144 games last year (18.1%), Walls picked up an RBI, and six of those games (4.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He crossed the plate in 48 of 144 games last season (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.5% of his games (five times).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|67
|.245
|AVG
|.110
|.322
|OBP
|.222
|.431
|SLG
|.160
|21
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|8
|47/21
|K/BB
|73/31
|3
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|74
|37 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (29.7%)
|9 (12.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (4.1%)
|28 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (27.0%)
|7 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|19 (27.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (9.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Turnbull will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 30-year-old righty.
