After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Taylor Walls At The Plate (2022)

Walls hit .172 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 52 walks.

Walls picked up a hit in 41.0% of his games last season (59 of 144), with multiple hits in 12 of them (8.3%).

He hit a long ball in eight of 144 games in 2022 (5.6%), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 of 144 games last year (18.1%), Walls picked up an RBI, and six of those games (4.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He crossed the plate in 48 of 144 games last season (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.5% of his games (five times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 67 .245 AVG .110 .322 OBP .222 .431 SLG .160 21 XBH 7 7 HR 1 25 RBI 8 47/21 K/BB 73/31 3 SB 7 Home Away 70 GP 74 37 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (29.7%) 9 (12.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (4.1%) 28 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (27.0%) 7 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (9.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)